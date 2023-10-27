TL;DR

The cryptocurrency payment application – BitPay – announced on X (Twitter) that it had joined forces with the settlement provider Banxa.

The initiative enables BitPay clients across the globe to purchase multiple digital assets, including Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), in numerous banking methods and employ a variety of fiat currencies.

“BitPay is excited to announce our newest partner, Banxa. Together, BitPay and Banxa are expanding the payment methods available to BitPay users in the Wallet app and online at the BitPay website,” the team disclosed.

According to the official statement, crypto investors from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania could hop on the bandwagon using local payment methods, whereas those in the Netherlands can use iDEAL – an e-commerce system that enables people to complete transactions online using their bank credentials.

Additionally, European customers can employ the SEPA method, whereas the ones in the US can take advantage of the ACH – a financial network used for electronic settlements and money transfers.

XRP and SHIB – two of the supported cryptocurrencies by BitPay – have performed quite well in the past few days. The former recently surged to a two-month high of over $0.58, while the latter has surged by approximately 10% in the last 24 hours and 20% on a weekly basis.

