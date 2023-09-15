Darewise Entertainment, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has partnered with Horizen Labs to launch the first-ever metaverse ecosystem token on the Bitcoin blockchain.

This partnership aims to usher in a new era of possibilities for gaming, brands, and real-life experiences within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin’s First Metaverse Ecosystem Token

Darewise Entertainment, known for its visionary work on the Life Beyond Gaming Metaverse, has announced that it is working closely with Horizen Labs to use its technical expertise, development support, and consulting services to develop Bitcoin’s first Metaverse ecosystem token.

🚀 Thrilled to announce our strategic engagement with @animocabrands subsidiary @Darewise and their gaming metaverse project @LifeBeyond! Together, we’re shaping the future of metaverse ecosystems on #Bitcoin. 🌐 https://t.co/H8owRqRtsJ — Horizen Labs (@HorizenLabs) September 14, 2023

The proposed token from Darewise Entertainment will be a pioneer in powering a comprehensive ecosystem on the Bitcoin blockchain. The Life Beyond Metaverse is to become the first gaming platform to integrate this token, allowing users to transact in-game assets, virtual lands, and more.

Yat Siu, the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying,

“With the advent of the Ordinals protocol, we’re witnessing a pivotal moment for Bitcoin as it extends its reach and introduces the concept of culture. High-quality gaming is one of the keys to mass adoption, and we’re thrilled that our AAA studio Darewise Entertainment is working on this untapped opportunity in partnership with Horizen Labs, a pioneer and expert in its field.”

DE and HL Emphasize Partnership and Innovation

Benjamin Charbit, co-founder and CEO of Darewise Entertainment, highlighted the potential of Bitcoin beyond being a store of value, emphasizing the need for active participation and diligent work to unlock BTC’s evolution.

He further stated that the collaboration with Horizen Labs signifies their commitment to building a thriving Bitcoin ecosystem. Charbit stresses the importance of teamwork and community involvement in reshaping the digital landscape.

Vincent Marty, Chief Product Officer at Darewise Entertainment, highlights their dedication to innovation and upcoming technological breakthroughs, stating that these advancements will enhance Life Beyond Chapter 1 2024 and impact metaverses and games globally.

Robert Viglione, CEO of Horizen Labs, expressed excitement about partnering with Darewise Entertainment and Animoca Brands, stating that Horizen is eager to contribute to this inspiring project and they look forward to collaborating with the Life Beyond team and leveraging their expertise to advance Bitcoin and Ordinals ecosystems while expanding their work at Horizen.