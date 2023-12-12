Cardano continues to perform despite yesterday’s pullback.

Key Support levels: $0.46

Key Resistance levels: $0.60, $0.82

1. Momentum Returns

With buyers back in control, ADA appears ready to break the current resistance at 60 cents. Yesterday’s pullback was shallow and quickly absorbed by buyers, which continue to dominate.

2. Buy Volume Explodes

Last week’s buy volume was the highest it has ever been since 2021. Another week like that, and ADA could quickly see itself approaching the next target at 82 cents.

3. Expanding MACD

The daily MACD is in a clear bullish trend, and continuation appears most likely. ADA wants to move higher, but it has to break the key resistance first.

Bias

The bias for ADA is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for ADA Price

A breakout appears likely, considering the current momentum. If successful, ADA can quickly move to 82 cents next.