Layer 1 blockchain network, Zilliqa, has officially transitioned from its original protocol to Zilliqa 2.0. The overhaul introduces full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility.

This will allow developers to deploy Ethereum-based applications and use existing tooling on the Zilliqa network.

Six-Pillar Architecture

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, Zilliqa 2.0 is designed with modularity in mind and aims to support future scalability and protocol evolution.

The new architecture incorporates six core components: a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, customizable x-shards, cross-chain communication support, light client functionality, and revised tokenomics intended to promote long-term sustainability.

In a statement, Alexander Zahnd, interim CEO of Zilliqa, said,

“Zilliqa 2.0 is more than an upgrade – it’s a transformation. We’re building the blockchain institutions can trust without compromising on the speed, flexibility, or openness that brought us here in the first place. The next era of blockchain won’t be built on hype. It’ll be built on trust, transparency, and technical excellence. That’s what Zilliqa 2.0 stands for.”

Zahnd also added that the network is now both “institution-ready” as well as “developer-friendly.”

Focus on Fintech, Identity, and Compliance

Zilliqa’s development roadmap also includes upcoming features such as smart accounts and zero-knowledge capabilities, which are expected to support privacy-oriented compliance use cases, including selective disclosure and verifiable credentials.

The transition follows a six-month test period known as the Aventurine phase, during which 21 external validators operated a proto-mainnet that produced over 7.5 million blocks and underwent 15 client upgrades. With the upgrade now active on the mainnet, the team behind the network said that Zilliqa 2.0 is positioned to support applications in sectors such as tokenized assets, decentralized finance (including regulated DeFi), digital identity, and fintech infrastructure.

Staking in the latest iteration has received a performance boost, including streamlined validator onboarding and the potential for high early APRs for users who migrate their stakes from Zilliqa 1.0.

This new staking model is designed to attract early participation while gradually accommodating liquidity transfers from the previous version. Initial integrations with partners like LTIN and interoperability protocol deBridge, which is introducing native USDC support.

Meanwhile, its native token, ZIL, was trading near $0.0107.