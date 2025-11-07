ZEC and ICP Rip Higher, XRP Price Predictions You Need to See: Bits Recap Nov 7

The past week has been very eventful for Ripple, but despite the numerous developments, its cross-border token remains in red territory. Crypto X now seems divided, with some envisioning a strong rebound in the short term, while others predict a further crash.

Contrary to the overall market pullback, Zcash (ZEC) and Internet Computer (ICP) continue to post new impressive gains. We will touch upon their performance and outline some extremely bullish forecasts.

XRP at a Crossroads

Over the past several days, Ripple made the headlines by completing a $500 million investment round and partnering with Mastercard. XRP’s price reacted with a brief uptick to the news, spiking to almost $2.40 on November 6 but retracing substantially after that. Currently, it hovers at around $2.20, representing a 12% decline on a weekly scale.

Some of the factors that may have negatively impacted the performance include the correction of the broader crypto market and the mass sell-off by whales who offloaded 900,000 XRP in the span of just five days.

X user IncomeSharks recently warned that a more significant drop could be on the horizon, suggesting that investors waiting for a sub-$2 entry might soon get their chance.

Others like Mikybull Crypto and Kamran Asghar are much more optimistic. The former envisioned the ascent to $8-$10, while the latter claimed that XRP is currently in “the best buy-zone in months.”

ZEC on the Run

ZEC has been on a massive upward trend as of late, despite the wobbly crypto market. Just a few hours ago, its price reached $630, representing a staggering 350% increase on a monthly scale.

You may also like:

Its market capitalization exceeded $10 billion, making it the 19th-biggest digital asset and flipping popular altcoins like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), and Sui (SUI).

X user Ali Martinez set the next big test for ZEC at $750, whereas Crypto Tony assumed that a rise beyond $1,000 is also on the way. Meanwhile, the co-founder and former CEO of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, forecasted a rally to the eye-popping $10,000, which, for now, seems quite implausible.

ICP Jumps, too

Internet Computer (ICP) is another top performer, with its valuation skyrocketing by 170% over the past week. Earlier today (November 7), it neared $9, whereas it currently trades at around $7.90 (according to CoinGecko’s data).

Its uptick was potentially driven by DFINITY Foundation (the creator and main contributor behind the Internet Computer blockchain), which recently introduced the AI platform called “Caffeine” that allows users to build applications.

Crypto X is buzzing with optimism, with many expecting ICP to continue flying. The user with the moniker CRYPTOKSA believes the price may soon reach $10, while others, like JAVON MARKS, predict a potential 10x increase from the recent levels.