ZEC and CC Lead Altcoin Swings as BTC Settles at $76K Despite US-Iran Attacks: Weekend Watch

ZEC is among the top performers today, while CC and RAIN have posted the most significant losses.

After an intense business week in terms of major price moves, bitcoin has finally calmed at $76,000 as the weekend begins despite the resumed attacks between the US and Iran.

Most larger-cap alts have remained calm over the past 24 hours, aside from ZEC and QNT, which have posted notable gains, while RAIN and CC have dropped hard.

BTC Stable Despite New Attacks

The primary cryptocurrency tanked hard on October 30 following the massive hack against Binance, going from $81,000 to $76,000 within an hour or so. Its subsequent recovery attempt took it only to $79,000 on Monday, but another rejection followed suit. More volatility ensued on Tuesday and Wednesday after the results of the US midterms were in.

The Democratic sweep led to a crash to $75,600 at first for BTC, before the asset rebounded hard on Wednesday afternoon to $81,000. Then came Thursday, though, and the landscape changed for the worse. Bitcoin erased all gains and plunged even further to under $76,000 alongside Wall Street. The situation worsened on Friday when the cryptocurrency slipped below $75,000 for the first time in well over two months.

The bulls finally intervened after the latest leg down and helped bitcoin recover some ground to $76,000 as of press time. The stability over the past 18 hours is rather surprising since US President Trump confirmed that the US Military has struck Iran.

Its market capitalization is down to $1.520 trillion, while its dominance over the altcoins sits inches below 60% on CMC.

ZEC, QNT Up

Ethereum is close to $2,250 after a minor increase over the past 24 hours. BNB has neared $700, while XRP is down to well below the $1.20 support level after a major crash on Friday. SOL, TRX, HYPE, and LINK are slightly in the green as well, while XMR, DOGE, ADA, BCH, NEAR, and UNI are in the red.

ZEC has risen the most among the larger caps, jumping by over 4% to $1,325. QNT has tapped $200 again following a 5.3% increase. In contrast, RAIN and CC are down by roughly 5%.

The total crypto market cap has regained around $50 billion since yesterday’s low, and it’s up to $2.550 trillion on CMC.