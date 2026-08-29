Zcash (ZEC) Social Buzz Vanished Before Its ETF Even Launched: Data

Social chatter around ZEC hit six times its August baseline before the price peak, then vanished as the ETF launched.

Zcash has been one of the best-performing assets this year. It has managed to attract significant institutional capital. This week, asset manager Grayscale Investments launched the first exchange-traded fund that tracks the spot price of ZEC.

But interest in the privacy-focused token peaked shortly before its price reached a recent high.

Zcash Crowd Showed Up Early

Data shared by Santiment revealed that social chatter faded by the time the ZEC spot ETF launched. Grayscale converted its 2017 Zcash trust into a spot ETF, which began trading on NYSE Arca on August 25.

Ahead of the launch, the asset climbed from around $509 on August 18 to about $878 on August 23, posting a gain of roughly 72%. Social mentions reached 232 on August 22, which is around six times the usual August baseline. However, that surge in attention did not last.

Mentions had returned to their baseline level by the ETF’s launch day. According to Santiment, social activity peaked one day before ZEC’s price high, which suggested that much of the crowd interest arrived ahead of the market’s high.

Since reaching about $878, the token has pulled back to roughly $789, a decline of around 10% from the recent peak.

Zcash Challenging Bitcoin?

Grayscale Research believes ZEC could emerge as a serious challenger to Bitcoin’s network effects as demand for financial privacy grows. In a report by Head of Research Zach Pandl, the firm said Bitcoin remains dominant among digital currencies. While alternatives such as Litecoin have emerged, none has seriously challenged BTC’s position.

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Grayscale, however, stated that Zcash could be different because it combines Bitcoin-like characteristics with privacy features that may become more important as AI-powered surveillance expands. The report also points to the ecosystem’s active development, which aims to address cybersecurity risks, including potential threats to traditional cryptography from quantum computing.

Another advantage is its cross-chain reach through “intents” technology built into modern blockchain wallets, which allows Zcash to function as a private asset hub without requiring broad merchant adoption. ZEC has already gained around 19 times over the past year but remains worth less than 1% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Grayscale said Zcash’s financial privacy and other features may be undervalued, thereby leaving room for further upside.