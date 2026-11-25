Can ZEC recover, or will it nosedive below $500?

The popular privacy coin is no longer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies after its price collapsed over the past seven days, with its market cap shrinking to $11.6 billion.

At first glance, the sell-off may appear far from over, but two encouraging signals suggest a recovery could be just around the corner.

Optimism Amid the Turmoil

Given the current market conditions and the latest price decline, it seems surreal that ZEC was trading at nearly $1,700 just two months ago. As of this writing, it is worth approximately $680 (per CoinGecko), down 60% from the local peak.

However, as the valuation headed south, so did the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). The ratio slipped below 30, indicating that ZEC has entered oversold territory and could be on the verge of a short-term rebound. The index runs from 0 to 100, where anything above 70 means the price has pumped too much, too quickly, and may be gearing up for a correction.

The second bullish element comes from the ETF front. Grayscale’s investment vehicle, dubbed ZCSH, finally snapped its streak of outflows, posting daily net inflows of $4.63 million.

This could signal that institutional investor appetite is returning after the prolonged downtrend. Nonetheless, ZEC would likely need sustained inflows over a longer period to support a meaningful recovery. Grayscale remains the only company to offer a spot Zcash ETF, and its product has attracted total net inflows of almost $165 million to date.

Earlier this week, the entity introduced another investment vehicle, called the 2X ZCSH ETF, and described it as “the world’s first and only 2x leveraged Zcash-focused fund.”

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“The fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for any period other than a single day. Leverage magnifies gains as well as losses. Monitor frequently,” Grayscale added.

The Bearish Case

X user Sjuul | AltCryptoGems claimed that ZEC is “truly in trouble” after spotting a clear downtrend and a series of lower lows and lower highs.

“Pretty sure, at this stage, not much can stop the price from going lower toward that critical support zone,” he said.

Crypto Patel also presented a pessimistic outlook. Two weeks ago, he predicted that ZEC’s valuation could collapse to the $500-$200 range.