Zcash (ZEC) Explodes by 60% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Taps 7-Week High: Market Watch

ZEC stands in a league of its own in terms of daily gains.

Bitcoin’s impressive rally that started at the beginning of the business week continued in the past 24 hours as the asset flew past $119,000 for the first time since mid-August.

Many larger-cap alts have posted notable gains over the past day as well, including double-digit price pumps from CRO and LTC.

BTC Eyes $120K

It’s safe to say that last week’s bearishness has disappeared from the cryptocurrency markets. Recall that six days ago, bitcoin’s price tumbled to under $109,000 after losing the $112,000 support. However, the bulls intercepted the move and didn’t allow another breakdown.

BTC remained sideways during the weekend but went hard on the offensive on Monday, jumping to nearly $115,000. Expectedly, a brief correction followed that took it south to $113,000.

The cryptocurrency recoiled from that level and returned stronger than before. It pushed past the $115,000 barrier and skyrocketed to over $118,000 yesterday and all the way up to $119,500 earlier today. This became its highest price tag since August 15.

Despite losing some traction since then, BTC stands close to $119,000 as of press time. Its market cap has climbed to $2.370 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands still at 56.7%.

ZEC Explodes

Most larger-cap alts are well in the green today. Ethereum briefly surpassed $4,400 earlier today but now stands just inches below it. XRP also tapped $3 but is yet to overcome that line decisively.

Dogecoin and Hyperliquid have jumped by 6% each. LTC rocketed to $120 after a 10% daily surge. CRO has skyrocketed to over $0.22 after a 12% pump since yesterday.

Zcash has emerged as the top gainer over the past day (and week). ZEC has added over 60% of value since yesterday and more than 140% on a weekly scale. It now trades close to $250.

The total crypto market cap has risen to $4.175 trillion on CG, after gaining more than $200 billion since Monday.