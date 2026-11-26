The team estimates that roughly 400,000 ZEC remains in Sapling, where a compromised proof system could put funds at risk.

Zcash developers are recommending a faster retirement of the network’s older Sapling privacy pool after rumors of advances in mathematical research raised questions about the future security of pairing-based cryptography.

And while the warning is hypothetical, the team says that moving users toward newer systems now could reduce the risks if those claims eventually prove credible.

Zcash Devs Want Sapling Deposits Disabled

In a post published on November 26 on its official X account, the Zakura team, a full node implementation for Zcash, outlined the potential connection between claims surrounding a proof of the Riemann hypothesis and possible advances in integer factorization.

The account stressed that the rumors of AI labs making progress in this area are not evidence that practical cryptographic attacks have been developed. However, the concern is that factoring and pairing-based cryptography rely on related variants of an algorithm used in the best-known attacks against them, the Number Field Sieve, meaning that a major improvement could affect some blockchain consensus systems as well as zero-knowledge proof technology.

Zcash’s exposure is mainly in its older shield pool, Sapling. According to Zakura, no more than 2% of the ZEC supply is still there; therefore, a pairing break on it could allow attackers to forge proofs, which would put about 400,000 ZEC at risk.

However, the team pointed out that since the private keys of its users and note commitments do not depend on pairings, the proof system can be replaced without rebuilding the underlying commitments. As such, freezing the pool before any compromise could allow funds to be recovered through a new proof system.

Furthermore, transparent transactions and the newer Ironwood shielded pool, developed after a flaw was discovered in Orchard, do not rely on pairing cryptography, and the developers consider them safe under the described scenario.

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“Our recommendation is to accelerate Sapling’s planned deprecation,” the team wrote. “This means that payments into Sapling should be disabled by a network upgrade.”

How Serious Could a Pairing Break Be?

According to Zakura’s estimates, even with a hypothetical billionfold improvement in attack efficiency, breaking the BLS12-381 pairing system used in Zcash’s ZK proofs would still be extremely expensive, costing anywhere between $1 trillion and $300 trillion. The account also noted that the smaller BN-254 system would probably become vulnerable well before BLS12-381 was.

The developers have also proposed stronger security targets of 192 or 256 bits and are working on integrating hash-based SPHINCS+ for transparent transactions.

Meanwhile, at the market, ZEC may have dropped out of the top ten biggest cryptocurrencies but jumped more than 4% in 24 hours and was trading near $745 at the time of writing. Still, that rebound hasn’t done much to erase the decline suffered across different timeframes, including a 16% dip in the last seven days and a 22% drop in the past two weeks.