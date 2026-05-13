ZachXBT Links Teen Crypto Flaunter to $19M Theft Network

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has linked US-based alleged threat actor Dritan Kapllani Jr. to more than $19 million in crypto thefts carried out through social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency holders.

In a series of posts on X, ZachXBT alleged that Dritan frequently showcased luxury cars, designer watches, private jets, and nightlife activities across social media while interacting with other threat actors online.

Crypto Laundering Network Exposed

According to the investigator, Dritan was recently recorded during a Discord “band 4 band” (B4B) call on April 23, 2026, wherein he displayed an Exodus wallet allegedly holding $3.68 million in cryptocurrency in an attempt to prove he possessed more funds than another individual on the call.

ZachXBT identified the Ethereum wallet address shown during the exchange and connected it to a major Bitcoin theft that took place on March 14, 2026. The investigator claimed the address traced back to the theft of 185 BTC, worth around $13 million at the time, from a victim targeted through social engineering tactics.

According to the findings, Dritan’s wallet allegedly received approximately $5.3 million from the theft on March 15. ZachXBT stated that by the time the Discord call took place, six weeks later, nearly $1.6 million had already been spent or laundered. The allegations surfaced one day after US authorities unsealed a criminal complaint against Trenton Johnson for his alleged role in the 185 BTC theft.

ZachXBT claimed Dritan was identified in the complaint as “Co-Conspirator 1,” although he has not been formally charged. The investigator also noted that meme coin influencer “yelotree” was charged for allegedly helping launder stolen funds through a Miami-based rental car business and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Link to “Lick” Investigation

ZachXBT further connected Dritan to an earlier January 2026 investigation involving John Daghita, also known as “Lick,” who was accused of stealing $46 million from the US government. According to the prominent on-chain sleuth, one of Dritan’s previously used wallet addresses was exposed in a deleted Telegram post shared by Daghita. ZachXBT claimed the wallet was tied to at least five additional social engineering thefts in 2025 that stole more than $5.85 million.

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The investigator said he delayed publicly sharing his findings until charges connected to the 185 BTC theft became public and added that Dritan had avoided prosecution partly because he was a minor until recently turning 18.