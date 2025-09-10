Bond markets are sending out warning signs, and crypto traders are paying attention.

This week’s sharp flattening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve has started a new debate about whether the global economy is slowing down. If it is, Bitcoin and other risky assets could become more volatile.

Yield Curve and Macro Risks Put Bitcoin in the Spotlight

On September 10, Binance Research warned on X that weakening U.S. labor data is reshaping the inflation narrative, noting that the yield curve has entered a “bull-flattening” phase. Long-term yields are falling faster than short-term ones, a classic indicator that investors are hedging against weaker growth ahead.

The research team stressed that the 10-year versus 2-year spread remains a simple but powerful gauge: a narrowing or inverted spread often foreshadows recession.

This comes just days before key consumer price index (CPI) data, due Thursday, which could confirm whether inflation pressures are cooling alongside labor market softness. Analysts fear that the combination may weigh on pro-cyclical assets, including Bitcoin, which has historically tracked shifts in growth expectations.

Meanwhile, trading desks are divided on whether the current altcoin rally is sustainable. On September 9, pseudonymous trader Doctor Profit told followers that recent strength in alts was likely a “distribution trap,” timed to lure retail buyers ahead of macro shocks such as CPI and the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

His view echoed caution from IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen, who previously argued that Bitcoin dominance is likely to rise regardless of short-term price direction, leaving alts vulnerable.

Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support but Faces Liquidity Test

Bitcoin is trading at $111,581, down 0.8% in the past 24 hours but clinging to weekly gains of 0.5%, according to CoinGecko. The asset is still almost 10% below its all-time high of $124,457 on August 14. BTC has dropped 8.6% in the last month, showing how hard it is to keep going even with good news from the economy.

Meanwhile, charts show that $110,000 is an important level of support, and it has been tested several times in the past few sessions. If the price goes above $112,000, it could go up to between $116,000 and $117,000, but there has been a lot of selling pressure between $115,000 and $125,000 that has stopped rallies.

Analysts say that whales are selling off some of their holdings, while wallets holding 100 to 1,000 BTC are growing, which means that mid-tier investors are getting more of the asset. At the same time, on-chain activity is still low, and the number of active addresses is going down. This suggests that speculative trading, not organic use, is driving the current price action.

The main point is that liquidity has dropped, which makes BTC more likely to see big price swings around major events. This week, the CPI data will come out, and the Fed will meet in a few days. Bitcoin’s next move may depend less on chart patterns and more on what the bond market says about growth.