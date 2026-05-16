XRP’s Next Bullish Wave Depends on These Crucial Price Levels: Analyst

XRP tried to escape consolidation once again but a familiar resistance was too strong.

There has been a lot of talk about an impending XRP breakout lately as the asset has been stuck in a relatively tight range since the early February crash.

Although each attempt has been met with immediate selling pressure, analysts are still hopeful that the token will overcome its most crucial resistance levels soon and head toward new peaks.

The Levels XRP Has to Surpass

In May alone, the cross-border token has already initiated three consecutive attempts to escape the captivity of its own consolidation. Although it was stopped almost instantly after each try, the good news is that it managed to mark higher highs before the subsequent rejections.

On May 6, it went from under $1.40 to $1.45 before it dumped back down to its starting point. However, it kept grinding and soared past $1.50 last Sunday before the bears stepped up once again. It managed to remain above $1.42, and Thursday’s attempt pushed it north to a two-month high of $1.55 before it was halted once again.

According to popular analyst EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP needs to overcome two major resistance levels before it goes on a more profound and sustainable run. The first is the one that stopped it in May at $1.51. If it falls, the second is located at $1.82, a level not seen since late January.

If the bulls managed to push XRP decisively above those lines, it would solidify the asset’s transition into a bullish Wave 5 expansion within the Elliott Wave structure. The analyst added that the most challenging parts of Elliott Wave are “NEVER Wave 3 or Wave 5;” instead, they point to fake breakouts, deep retracements, emotional traps, and complex structures.

“But once the correction is identified correctly: Wave 3 and Wave 5 become the easiest and most powerful moves to capitalize on,” EGRAG concluded.

We Still Play Range

Crypto Tony also mentioned XRP’s range between $1,30 and $1.55, in which the asset has remained for the past three and a half months. The analyst said he can look for more exposure once the asset breaks out in either direction, but until then, he will keep playing this range.

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Fellow analyst CW added that XRP has liquidated a lot of short positions on its way up on Thursday, while the size of longs is “not large.” This would provide a more sustainable price rally structure if high-leveraged positions remain low.