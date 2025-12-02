XRP’s Largest Wallets Shrink in Number as Holdings Hit 48B Tokens

The number of 100M+ XRP wallets dropped 20.6% over eight weeks, with 569 wallets exiting this category.

XRP’s largest on-chain wallets show a mixed shift in recent weeks. New data from analytics firm Santiment reveals contrasting movements in wallet numbers and balances.

The platform reports that the group of wallets holding at least 100M XRP has shrunk. It also notes that the total coins held by the remaining wallets have reached a multi-year peak.

Large XRP Wallets Shrink Over 20%

According to Santiment, the number of 100M+ XRP wallets fell by 20.6% over the past eight weeks, reinforcing the decline noted earlier. The drop equals 569 large wallets moving out of this category during the period.

The accompanying chart shows a steady rise in large wallet counts through most of 2024 and early 2025. That upward trend then reverses sharply from early October 2025 to the present, highlighting a notable shift in on-chain dynamics.

Price moves over the same period indicate a weaker phase for XRP, with candles showing consistent pressure across recent sessions. The drop in large wallets appears to track this softer backdrop, suggesting a possible correlation between wallet activity and market conditions.

On-chain flows hint at consolidation among major addresses, with some balances likely merged into fewer wallets. This can reduce the visible wallet count even when overall holdings remain largely unchanged.

The decline in wallet numbers may also reflect exits by some large holders who moved funds elsewhere. Meanwhile, the remaining wallets appear to have absorbed the liquidity left behind, keeping total holdings relatively stable.

Whale Holdings Climb to Seven-Year High

Santiment highlights a contrasting signal in its dataset, as the remaining 100M+ wallets now hold 48B XRP. This level reflects a seven-year high and marks a clear jump in supply concentration.

The rise in total holdings suggests that major holders who stayed in the group accumulated more XRP. It also indicates that fewer wallets now control a larger share of the circulating supply, emphasizing increased concentration among top addresses.

Santiment’s data shows that the supply held by these major wallets has risen steadily since late 2023. This progression continued throughout 2024 and held firm into 2025, despite changing market conditions.

The platform does not offer any price expectation tied to these movements. XRP briefly slipped under $2.00 on Monday as broader markets turned risk-off. The token has since regained some ground and trades above $2.05 at the time of writing.