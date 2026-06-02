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XRP’s Birthday Turns Sour as Ripple Price Plummets to 4-Month Low

XRP was even surpassed by USDC as the fifth-largest crypto.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Ripple’s native cross-border token has not been spared by the overall market-wide calamity that has only worsened today, with a fresh nosedive to a multi-month low.

What’s particularly interesting about XRP’s crash toward $1.20 is that it comes on the token’s 14th birthday.

XRPUSD June 2. Source: TradingView
XRPUSD June 2. Source: TradingView

The last time the popular altcoin traded at such low levels was briefly during the early February crash when it tanked to just over $1.10. Aside from that quick leg down, it hasn’t been below $1.30 since before the US presidential elections in 2024.

However, this crash now comes after several consecutive breakout rejections at prices between $1.50 and $1.60. The latest such unsuccessful attempt came in mid-May, when XRP soared to $1.55 only to be halted and driven south hard.

Today’s price drop to $1.20 registered minutes ago has left around $30 million in liquidations from leveraged traders. It has also wiped out billions from XRP’s market cap, which has helped USDC surpass it on CoinGecko as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by that metric.

XRP’s market cap stands below $75 billion as of press time, down from over $85 billion just several days ago.

Interestingly, today marks the asset’s 14th birthday, which makes the crash even more painful. On this date in 2012, Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto released lines of code that created 100 billion XRP tokens. He began working together with David Schwartz and Jed McCaleb in 2011.

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Ali Martinez weighed in on the asset’s recent price performance and predicted that it could continue its path south to somewhere around $1.14 after it broke down from a rising trend-line symmetrical triangle.

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Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.