Ripple’s price is compressed between major moving averages, signaling a buildup for a potential breakout.
Watch for a decisive move above $2.35, which could unleash strong bullish momentum toward $2.5. Until then, XRP remains range-bound with limited short-term direction.
XRP Technical Analysis
By Shayanmarkets
The Daily Chart
Ripple is currently trading within a narrow consolidation zone, caught between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, an indication of minimal volatility and indecision in the market.
Following a dip below both MAs, XRP found solid buying support near the $2.1 level, prompting a bullish reversal. The price has since climbed back above the 100-day MA at $2.2, signaling early signs of recovery. However, upside momentum remains limited, as XRP now faces resistance at the 200-day MA around $2.35.
A decisive break above this level could trigger a fresh wave of buying pressure, propelling the price toward the upper boundary of the long-standing wedge pattern near $2.5. For now, subdued momentum suggests a higher likelihood of short-term consolidation within this tight range. A breakout, either above resistance or below support, will likely define the next major directional move.
The 4-Hour Chart
Zooming into the 4-hour chart, XRP shows clear signs of a bullish reversal after rebounding strongly from the key $2.1 support zone. This move led to a breakout above a short-term descending price channel, reinforcing the potential for further upside.
Currently, the asset is testing a critical resistance level at $2.3, where notable supply pressure is expected. A successful breakout and retest of this level would pave the way for a rally toward the $2.5 target. Conversely, failure to breach $2.3 could result in a short-term rejection and a corrective pullback.
The upcoming price action around the $2.3–$2.35 region is crucial. A confirmed breakout will likely act as a catalyst for the next bullish leg, while a rejection could keep XRP locked in a consolidation phase.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.