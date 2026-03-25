XRP’s Bearish Structure Holds – But Can Bulls Flip the Trend?

XRP’s price has remained relatively unchanged, trading at $1.42 on Wednesday. With no major catalyst in sight, the crypto asset has continued to be rejected.

Market experts believe that it is more likely to revisit lower support zones before any meaningful trend reversal takes place.

Bearish Wave Targets $0.87

Crypto analyst CasiTrades stated that XRP remains positioned within a broader bearish wave structure, having continued to track as a subwave 2 inside a larger wave 5 decline, with a downside target of $0.87. The analyst explained that the current wave 2 structure remains valid unless the token forms a new low below $1.36.

Within this structure, wave B extended deeper than initially expected and ended up reaching the 0.786 retracement level at $1.38, though this remains within acceptable parameters. The projected C wave target has been revised lower to $1.485, aligned with the 0.5 retracement level, instead of the earlier $1.51 level based on the 0.618 retracement.

Over a broader timeframe, repeated rejection at resistance over the past month points to a higher probability of XRP moving toward lower support levels at $1.09 and $0.87 before any potential trend reversal. The outlook remains unchanged unless the token breaks and steadies above $1.65 or reaches the identified lower support zones.

ETF Outflows

On the institutional front, after months of steady inflows following their late-2025 launch, XRP spot ETFs posted $30.12 million in net outflows in March 2026, according to data compiled by SoSoValue. Although early-month inflows briefly lifted totals, momentum weakened as the month progressed.

Amid ongoing discussions around XRP institutional adoption, Ripple CTO David Schwartz said that he opposes artificially incentivizing usage where XRP may not be the most efficient option. He went on to clarify that any cost advantage tied to the crypto asset should reflect genuine efficiencies or benefits rather than subsidies designed solely to drive adoption. The exec added,

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“What I generally prefer to do is reduce the risk of and eliminate any obstacles to our customers using XRP, XRPL, and other technologies that we want them to use. I prefer we use discounts and subsidies only where they either reflect a real benefit (for example, if it costs us less) or where they incentivize taking initial adoption risks.”