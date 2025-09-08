TL;DR

XRP enters Phase 4 cycle, approaching ATH with strong volume and Fibonacci target at $21.50.

XRP/ETH reversal structure forms, with 0.00071 breakout level signaling bullish momentum shift.

Rate cut expectations and trade tensions push risk flows into crypto, boosting XRP’s position.

XRP Moves Toward Key Resistance

XRP is trading at $2.91 after a 6% gain over the past week. The 24-hour price increase stands at 3%, with trading volume at $4.79 billion.

Analyst CW said the next phase of growth may begin only after the price breaks above the all-time high, which was registered in mid-July at $3.65.

“The real rally for $XRP will be seen after it breaks above its ATH. It will begin soon,” the analyst wrote.

XRP’s current structure follows a familiar cycle seen in previous market moves.

The real rally for $XRP will be seen after it breaks above its ATH. It will begin soon. pic.twitter.com/2KK4QLegA5 — CW (@CW8900) September 7, 2025

XRP’s long-term chart shows a repeated four-phase cycle. The latest move suggests the token has entered Phase 4, a zone associated with price expansion in earlier cycles. Previous stages included accumulation, rejection, and a long consolidation.

The chart marks the first target as the all-time high. The second is placed at $21.50, based on a Fibonacci extension. Market interest has grown as XRP approaches these levels. Analyst Dom reported +10M XRP net buy pressure in 15 minutes during the breakout window.

Some market watchers are cautious, noting bearish divergence on the weekly chart. Others see momentum building toward a potential move past $4.50.

XRP/ETH Shows Early Reversal Signs

The XRP/ETH pair is showing a potential trend shift. On the 4-hour chart, the asset formed a higher low and is now testing the high at 0.0006777. A move above 0.00071 would confirm the change in direction.

Cryptoinsightuk commented,

“We are looking now to see if we can get above the 0.00071 level and continue this momentum.”

The weekly chart shows the price holding above the 0.0006312 support. Momentum remains neutral, with RSI still below 50. A breakout above 0.00071, supported by volume, may confirm strength in this pair.

Macro Events Add Fuel to Risk Assets

Federal Reserve odds now show an 86% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the next policy meeting on September 17. This shift has supported flows into risk assets, including crypto.

Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China have added to market volatility. XRP’s latest move reflects both chart-driven interest and a broader shift in market positioning.