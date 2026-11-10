XRPL to Reset Testnet and Devnet on November 25, Wiping All On-Chain Data

Mainnet users will see no disruption, while devs running their own Testnet servers must clear database files and restart their nodes.

The XRPL team has said that it will reset two of the networks developers use for testing, Testnet and Devnet, on November 25, 2026, between 5 PM and 6 PM Pacific time.

The reset, which will delete all existing accounts, balances, tokens, and other on-chain data, is intended to improve full history server stability.

XRPL Reset Will Erase Accounts, Tokens, and AMMs

The XRP Ledger Operations account announced the planned reset on November 10, warning developers that all existing on-chain state would be deleted, including transactions, account settings, offers, automated market makers (AMMs), and escrows, as well as other ledger data. However, it should be noted that the operation will be limited to Testnet and Devnet, and the XRPL mainnet, as well as the Xahau and Hooks testnet, will keep operating normally.

According to an accompanying blog post, the reset will be done because of problems with Testnet’s infrastructure, with the network relying on a single full history server that crashed and could not be recovered without resetting the environment. Ripple now wants to upgrade the network’s storage capacity and hopes that doing so will reduce the frequency of future resets, although some data retention limits will remain.

Developers will have to get new test XRP through the faucet and then recreate their accounts and other on-chain setups. Meanwhile, those relying on particular account addresses can request funding for the same addresses again, but recreated AMMs will generally receive different account addresses.

The network’s important URLs, network IDs, and validator settings will stay unchanged, with Testnet’s amendment status also being restored to match Mainnet’s after the reset.

How Both Networks Fit Into XRPL’s Release Pipeline

The XRPL community uses both Testnet and Devnet to test features and integrations without risking real money, and the timing of the reset comes as the network looks to expand its developer capabilities.

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Last month, Ayo Akinyele, Ripple’s senior director of engineering, revealed that the company has been working on a roadmap for XRPL that includes confidential transfers, transaction batching, and infrastructure for AI agents, with the developments possibly introducing more complex testing requirements as devs build new applications.

Permission delegation has also had some security revisions, and its V.1.1 implementation recently completed testing after researchers found vulnerabilities in the earlier version.

As far as the upcoming reset is concerned, the XRPL team has advised developers running their own servers connected to Testnet and Devnet to delete their existing database files and restart the server after the reset.