XRP Vs. ADA Vs. LINK Vs. ETH: Which Alt Is More Undervalued and Has the Biggest Upside?

The conclusion was derived from the 30-day MVRV of each of those altcoins (and bitcoin).

The cryptocurrency market is far from its best shape, with most assets trading 50% or more from their peaks recorded at some point last year. Some of the largest from this cohort, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, and ADA could provide proper entry opportunities at this point, but a few of them are believed to be more undervalued, according to data from Santiment.

Basing their findings on each asset’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric, the analysts determined the following:

📊 According to the 30-day MVRV’s of crypto’s large caps, which identifies overvalued and undervalued assets based on average trader returns, here are where things stand: Undervalued:

📌 Ethereum $ETH: -14.3% Slightly Undervalued:

📌 Bitcoin $BTC: -6.9%

Ethereum stands out as the king of undervaluation, with -14.3%. The largest altcoin peaked last year at just under $5,000, which was inches above its previous all-time high. However, it has been mostly downhill since then, currently struggling to reclaim the $2,000 resistance.

This means that although its network capabilities have expanded, the underlying asset now trades 60% away from its peak.

Bitcoin was second in line, with an undervaluation score of -6.9%. The largest digital asset shot up to several new all-time highs last year, the latest being in early October of over $126,000. It now sits at $68,000 or 46% lower than its ATH.

LINK is third in Santiment’s ranking, with an undervaluation score of -5.1%. Chainlink’s native token was among the few that failed to mark new peaks in 2025. It trades at $8.88 as of press time, which puts it at a whopping 83% distance from its 2021 all-time high of $52.70.

XRP and ADA complete Santiment’s top five, with percentages of -4.1% and -2.0%, respectively. XRP rocketed to a fresh peak of $3.65 in July last year, but now sits 60% lower at $1.45.

It’s worth noting that ADA is arguably the poorest performer from this list. It also couldn’t come anywhere near its 2021 all-time high of over $3.00 last year. Moreover, its current price tag of $0.28 puts it at a 91% discount since those levels from four and a half years ago.