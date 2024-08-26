TL;DR

Fruition Productions is set to release a documentary titled “XRP Unleashed” in November 2024, available on well-known platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Some industry participants see the launch timing as favorable, predicting a future price rally for Ripple’s native token.

XRP Documentary on Its Way

Ripple’s XRP – one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency space due to the vast number of investors and proponents of the token – might soon increase its popularity due to an upcoming movie.

The US firm Fruition Productions will release a documentary called “XRP Unleashed” in November of this year, which will be available on major platforms such as Amazon and Apple TV.

“The documentary will be available in many places so that audiences can view it in the locations they think makes sense,” the company said.

There have been some rumors that the movie might be available on Netflix, too. However, Fruition Productions said this has only been speculation, disregarding the option:

“Netflix was a rumor that was never true! Also, there would be many middlemen to get to Netflix that would harm the project on its way to completion.”

The company explained that Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse and his executive team didn’t want to participate in the documentary.

The movie’s trailer was released earlier this year. However, the production firm said there will be another one “a week or two” before official launch.

Perfect Timing for Launch?

Some X users commenting below Fruition Productions’ announcement claimed that the timing of the documentary’s release is more than appropriate considering XRP’s potential to enter a bull run later this year.

Earlier this month, Judge Torres ruled that the company must pay a $125 million fine for violating certain securities laws. The figure is just a fraction of the $2 billion initially sought by the SEC, which caused many industry participants to view the decision as a Ripple victory.

Both parties have until early October to appeal the ruling. While the development might cause additional volatility for XRP’s price, none of the parties have so far moved in that direction.