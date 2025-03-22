TL;DR

The XRP army got the news it was waiting for earlier this week, as company CEO Brad Garlinghouse triumphantly announced the closure of Ripple’s legal case against the SEC.

With such a big burden behind it, how high can XRP go? Here’s what ChatGPT had to say.

How High (XRP)?

The native token of the Ripple ecosystem skyrocketed in the months after the US elections on the hype that the local regulatory landscape would change, and its legal case against the SEC, which continued for over four years, could come to a favorable closure for the company.

As with many other similar events that are highly anticipated by the community, the asset’s value rose ahead of the actual development in what is known as a ‘buy-the-rumor‘ rally. Although XRP spiked by double-digits after Garlinghouse’s announcement, it quickly lost momentum, and it’s currently 1% down on a weekly scale.

However, there could be long-term implications for XRP, especially if the SEC clears its name and even classifies it as a commodity, as recent reports claimed. Consequently, we decided to ask ChatGPT about XRP’s price potential in the following months (and maybe years) after the end of this big battle.

In terms of a price target for 2025, the popular AI chatbot highlighted a range between $5 and $7. This would require XRP to break its 2018 all-time high and even double its price from then to tap the bigger mark.

Although this sounds promising and slightly unlikely given the current market conditions, ChatGPT brought an even more bullish scenario, which could see XRP rise to $10-$15 within the next 18 months. There’s also an extreme case, which foresees a surge to $20-$30.

What Could Drive Such Mindblowing Rallies?

The AI solution noted that the main drivers behind such notable (and perhaps far-fetched) price increases are as follows:

Wider adoption of Ripple’s XRPL ledger and XRP token to be used for cross-border payments and whale accumulation.

Increased institutional confidence and adoption, which could be enhanced after the lawsuit’s end.

Potential ETF approval in the States – there are several such filings with the local regulator, and the chances for a green light went up exponentially after Garlinghouse’s announcement.

Major partnerships for Ripple – the ending of the case could mean that more big names are open to working with Ripple and signing lucrative collaborations.

A global pivot toward blockchain-based settlements where XRPL could be a leader.

XRP to become a “bridge asset for CBDCs or international remittances at scale.” – concluded ChatGPT.

Obviously, many (if not all) of those factors have to align for XRP to surge to any of the aforementioned targets, which, at the moment, doesn’t seem too likely. However, the landscape in crypto can change just as quickly as it did in the past few months, and XRP has already proven that it could registered triple-digit price surges in a very short period of time.