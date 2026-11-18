XRP’s derivatives market is gaining ground against spot trading, with data from the largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, pointing to weaker liquidity and a growing reliance on leveraged positions.

And with the Ripple token struggling to hold $1, analysts are warning that this combination could leave it more exposed to sudden price swings.

XRP Futures Volume Now 5.6X Times Spot Trading

In a November 18 update on CryptoQuant, analyst Amr Taha shared that the XRP Spot-to-Futures Volume Ratio on Binance had dropped by more than 34%, going from about 27.2% earlier in the month to just under 18%.

This makes the XRP futures trading volume around 5.6x bigger than that of spot trading at current levels, showing that derivatives activity is growing in dominance.

The shift is happening with XRP changing hands around the psychologically important $1 threshold, and according to Taha, it could make the token more susceptible to leveraged positioning and forced liquidations around price levels that are closely watched.

“A recovery in the ratio would indicate stronger relative participation from the spot market, while further declines could reinforce the dominance of derivatives trading,” concluded the analyst.

And that’s not all that has gone down. As market watchers at Arab Chain pointed out earlier today, the 30-day liquidity index for XRP on Binance has also taken a hit, falling to roughly 0.041, the lowest it has been in three months.

That means there has been quite the deterioration in the XRP market’s liquidity condition when compared to other periods in the past, with historical data showing much higher readings for the index, especially between the tail end of 2025 and the early months of 2026, when it made several gains.

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Their conclusion was almost similar to Taha’s:

“The persistence of the index at these low levels could make XRP more sensitive to sudden market movements, as reduced liquidity may increase the price impact of large buy or sell orders.”

As such, were trading activity to increase suddenly, it could potentially cause much larger fluctuations in XRP’s price compared to what would happen when liquidity conditions are stronger.

Leverage Was Already Draining Out

Earlier in the week, Taha had drawn attention to the fact that XRP had recorded its biggest daily liquidation imbalance since October 2025, with approximately $44 million more in longs liquidated on Binance, Bybit, and OKX than short positions.

At the same time, the derivatives market has also been shedding speculative exposure. XRP futures open interest, also on Binance, fell to around $325 million after it had reached $1.5 billion earlier this year. Its estimated leverage dropped to its lowest reading since November 2024 at 0.13, with Arab Chain saying the two declines were evidence that speculative activity was cooling, something that could help reduce the volatility often caused by forced liquidations.

Indeed, at around $1.00 at the time of writing, XRP showed a rise in its price of over 4% in the last 24 hours, even though other timeframes were stuck in the red, with losses of more than 7% across the last week and about 25% in the past 30 days.