XRP Trading Activity Hits Highest Level Since February as Price Jumps 8%

Binance led the surge, handling about $7.28 billion in XRP spot trades during August, well ahead of other major exchanges.

XRP’s spot trading volume climbed to its highest level since February during August, and the token’s price is now up roughly 8% in the last day to trade near $1.45.

The pickup in trading activity landed as the broader crypto market came back to life, with Bitcoin clearing $80,000 for the first time in a week and altcoins moving right along with it.

Volume Returns Across Major Exchanges

Data shared by CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain showed XRP’s spot trading volume rising across several major exchanges last month, reaching its highest point since February.

Binance accounted for the largest share, logging about $7.28 billion in XRP trades during August, followed by Upbit at around $4.68 billion and Bithumb Korea at close to $2.59 billion.

Bybit processed about $1.40 billion, Gate.io around $1.33 billion, and KuCoin near $1.23 billion, while Bitget and Coinbase each came in just under the billion-dollar mark, at $918.5 million and $915.4 million, respectively.

On its own, a jump in trading volume does not point to higher or lower prices ahead. It simply means more buyers and sellers are active. Still, hitting a six-month high on volume points to a real improvement in liquidity around XRP, and if that pace holds, it could help the token absorb bigger price swings going forward.

Price Follows the Rest of the Market Higher

XRP is changing hands around $1.45 as of this writing, up more than 6% in the last 24 hours, per CoinGecko. The token has traded between $1.35 and $1.48 in the last day and between $1.31 and $1.48 in the last week, and the weekly change of just 1.4% suggests most of the recent gain came in one quick move rather than a steady climb.

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Looking further out, XRP is up around 36% on the month, though it still sits about 49% below where it was a year ago and roughly 60% under its all-time high of $3.65, reached in July 2025.

The move ties into a wider rebound that took hold on Thursday, when Bitcoin pushed past $80,000 for the first time in a week, as CryptoPotato reported earlier, after briefly dipping to a 10-day low near $76,200 amid tension in the Middle East.

XRP was among the bigger movers in that stretch, gaining 9% on the day and clearing $1.40, ahead of ETH’s climb toward $2,500 and BNB’s push above $720.