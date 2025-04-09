TL;DR

Despite the recent calamity in the crypto market, Standard Chartered reportedly forecasts a surge to $5.50 for XRP this year and $12.50 before the end of his term.

While some analysts see bullish signals like an MACD breakout, others warn of a potential drop to $1.30 as the asset trades just below $2.

Gigantic XRP Jump in the Following Years?

Ripple’s native token seemed stuck at around $0.50-$0.60 for most of 2024. However, Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election in November changed everything and was followed by a massive rally. XRP surpassed $2.50 less than a month after the triumph, while in January 2025, it almost matched its all-time high of $3.40.

Over the next months, the price retraced substantially and currently trades at roughly $1.80. According to the British bank Standard Chartered, XRP has much more fuel left for another bull run in the near future.

The institution supposedly noted the asset’s progress since Trump’s victory, predicting that the valuation could reach $5.50 by the end of this year and $12.50 by the end of 2028 (shortly before the president’s term finishes). According to Standard Chartered, the potential approval of XRP exchange-traded funds while the Republican stays in charge will be a major catalyst.

Earlier this week, asset manager Teucrium introduced the first XRP-based ETF in the US, while the community still awaits the launch of a spot ETF. The companies racing to roll out such an investment vehicle include Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, and others.

The POTUS re-entered the White House with a splash and an entirely different stance toward the crypto industry (compared to his previous presidency). He made numerous promises to let the sector flourish, pledged to turn America into a global hub for crypto, and has consistently signaled his support for the growth of US-based digital asset companies.

At the beginning of March, he confirmed that his administration would move forward with establishing a strategic crypto reserve that would include XRP (among other leading cryptocurrencies). Shortly after, though, the US president signed the executive order on the initiative, and Ripple’s cross-border token was not included as it was solely focused on bitcoin. In the aftermath, XRP’s price soared significantly, but the spike was short-lived.

Further endorsement of the token from Trump may positively impact its value in the following months and years. However, it is important to note that an explosion to $12.5 would require the asset’s market cap to hit almost $700 billion. As of this writing, XRP’s capitalization is less than $105 billion, while BTC is the only cryptocurrency whose figure exceeds that level.

Additional Forecasts

Crypto X is rife with analysts envisioning that XRP could head north soon. JAVON MARKS recently assumed that the asset’s MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator nears “a breaking point.”

“This divergence suggests that bulls can return with dominance and shift prices into continuing the recent major uptrend back towards $3.30+. XRP can have more in the tank,” the trader added.

The MACD is a technical analysis tool that helps traders spot trend changes and momentum in XRP’s price, giving possible buy or sell signals.

However, there are also some pessimists. Ali Martinez noted the token’s plunge below $2, predicting a further slump to $1.30. Those willing to explore additional bearish forecasts made after the crypto crash on April 7 can look at our article here.