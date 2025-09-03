TL;DR

Analysts see XRP repeating 2017’s structure, projecting a parabolic rally toward $4.50 and beyond.

Key $2.47 support and $2.94 resistance determine XRP’s potential path toward $4.80 targets.

Gemini launches XRP cashback card, adding utility as analysts anticipate major bullish continuation.

Déjà Vu? XRP Echoes Its 2017 Breakout Pattern

Crypto trader CRYPTOWZRD has pointed out that XRP’s current price action looks similar to its 2017 breakout structure. A chart shared shows a repeating pattern of accumulation, consolidation, and upward movement. This sequence previously led to XRP’s run toward $3.30.

⚠️ XRP’S BULL RUN ️ The only chart you need.. $XRP is following the 2017 Bull Run Structure.. after this consolidation phase we will see a parabolic rally to $4.50 and higher Patience Pays pic.twitter.com/Bf9Buut2bZ — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) September 2, 2025

Notably, the chart suggests XRP has already moved through an accumulation phase from 2023 into early 2025. After that, the price broke out and is now consolidating below $3. The analyst claims that if the pattern continues, XRP may be preparing for another rally.

“After this consolidation phase we will see a parabolic rally to $4.50 and higher,” the post reads.

Key Levels at $2.47 and $2.94 Hold Importance

XRP was trading above $2.8 at press time, with a 24-hour volume of over $7.2 billion. The daily price has risen by just over 1%, though it remains down more than 5% over the past week.

Another chart shared by Javon Marks shows XRP holding above a key level at $2.47. This zone is considered important for maintaining market structure.

“As long as this level holds, prices may only be prepping for another +66% upside,” the analyst noted.

His chart marks targets at $4.80 and $7.18, pointing to the possibility of further movement if momentum returns.

Meanwhile, the $2.94 resistance is also being watched. A clean move above this level could open up space for stronger buying interest. If price fails to stay above support, the outlook could shift to short-term sideways movement.

Short-Term Chart Remains Volatile

In a technical update, CRYPTOWZRD reported a bullish daily close for XRP. However, he added that more confirmation is needed.

“We should see more bullish pressure from here. However, one more healthy candle is necessary,” they posted.

Moreover, the $3.65 level has been marked as a possible resistance zone. The intraday chart was described as volatile, mostly driven by Bitcoin’s recent movement. If XRP retests the $2.94 level and fails, sideways movement could continue. A break above that level, however, could signal the start of a new move.

Separately, crypto exchange Gemini rolled out a credit card product offering cashback in XRP. Users can receive rewards directly in the token when making purchases. The exchange also added support for RLUSD, Ripple’s new stablecoin, which can now be used for spot trading on Gemini’s U.S. platform.

This rollout places XRP at the center of new consumer-facing products and increases its exposure across trading and payments.