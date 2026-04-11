XRP to $31.60? This Analyst’s Latest Chart Call Is Turning Heads, But How Realistic Is It?

Can XRP indeed explode by over 2,300%? Here's what ChatGPT thinks about its chances.

Ripple’s cross-border token has a substantial fanbase within the cryptocurrency community and is often subject to some mind-blowing price predictions.

One of the latest came from EGRAG CRYPTO, a well-known analyst, who outlined a scenario in which the token could skyrocket to $6.80, $10.30, and even $31.60. They noted that these are “NOT random numbers,” as they are “harmonic targets from different scales.”

#XRP – ATLAS LINE HOLD vs FINAL SHAKEOUT ⚠️ ($6.8, $10.30 and $31.60): 🟠 THE ORANGE LINE (PROBABILITY ZONE):

🔸Could we drop there? Yes.

🔸Should we expect it? Also yes.

🔸 Probability:

60–70% chance of tagging the orange zone ($0.70–$0.80)

Why?

🔸Liquidity sits below… pic.twitter.com/KuBVbBYJtA — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) April 9, 2026

Is It Entirely Impossible?

Even the most modest target set by EGRAG would require XRP to skyrocket by over 400%. Although the asset has done it in the past, it was in times when it was a smaller altcoin, which are typically more susceptible to such massive gains. ChatGPT’s bull case noted that the cross-border asset has a “long history of violent, compressed moves once momentum returns.”

It added that EGRAG’s framework relies on a large, multi-year structure rather than a short-term pattern. Similar coverage of their past analysis shows that they often build these projections using large technical formations and Fibonacci-style expansion logic, such as this one, which placed XRP at $27 by August 2027.

According to the AI model, this makes the $6.80-$10.30 zone the “most believable part of the call.” Both levels are still aggressive, but they would “fit a scenario where XRP reclaims prior highs, breaks into price discovery, and benefits from a broader altcoin expansion.”

Reality Check

While the smaller targets are optimistic but theoretically possible in the next few years, reaching $31.60 would require XRP’s market cap to go into the multi-trillion-dollar space, which would make it bigger than Bitcoin, Meta, Tesla, and even Apple.

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But even in this highly bullish (and perhaps far-fetched) scenario, the analyst put a strong possibility of a “final shakeout” before the anticipated surge. In other words, even the big target does not rule out more pain first, which matters because XRP has repeatedly failed to hold breakout attempts over the past several months, and “large technical setups often take longer to resolve than enthusiasts expect.”

As a conclusion, ChatGPT said the chances of a breakout to $6.80 is “plausible in a strong bull case,” reaching $10.30 is “possible, but needs a very powerful market,” while tapping $31.60 is a very “low-probability moonshot, not impossible mathematically, but extremely hard fundamentally.”