TL;DR

XRP formed a double bottom near $3 and now tests support after a strong breakout.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF opens with $37.7M volume, marking the biggest ETF debut in 2025.

High-volume liquidity between $3–$3.05 supports the price; resistance is expected near the $3.3–$3.5 zone.

Technical Setup Points to Breakout Potential

XRP is trading near $3.05, showing a weekly gain of just under 2%. The chart shows a bull flag pattern on the weekly timeframe, which typically appears after a sharp upward move. This setup has traders watching a possible short-term target around $5.8, based on the flagpole projection.

Looking back further, XRP broke out of a larger consolidation channel that had been in place since early 2024. That broader move gives a longer-term target close to $15. Momentum, as measured by RSI, sits just below 60—an area that reflects strength without entering overbought conditions.

Notably, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, listed on Cboe under the ticker XRPR, posted $37.7 million in trading volume on its opening day. That made it the most actively traded ETF debut of the year. Data shared by Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg confirmed it outpaced the previous record set by the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES).

Market analyst Zenia noted that XRP’s price setup is now backed by structural developments. She said new partnerships with DBS and Franklin Templeton add further weight. Referring to past cycles, she wrote,

“Will the ETF era finally give XRP the sustained breakout that past cycles failed to hold?”

Pullback to Key Support Zone

Short-term price action shows XRP recently formed a double bottom near $3, which triggered a move to around $3.13. The price is now testing $3.08, a zone acting as short-term support. According to market watcher BitGuru,

“Holding this zone could set the stage for another upward push, while losing it may invite more consolidation.”

So far, the price structure remains stable. If buyers defend this level, the next test could be toward the recent high. If not, the market may look back toward the $3 area as the next support.

Liquidity Map Highlights Key Levels

Volume data on the 1-hour chart shows strong activity between $3 and $3.05, marking this as an area of high liquidity. This level has supported multiple tests and is now viewed as a zone of active trading interest. Analysis shared by Cryptoinsightuk shows that above this range, resistance could build near $3.3–$3.5, where larger order clusters are visible.

If XRP holds the current support and volume increases, those higher levels may come into play. Below current prices, the next low-liquidity area sits near $2.8, which may draw attention if the market weakens. For now, XRP remains inside a tight structure with growing interest from both traders and institutions.