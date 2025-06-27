TL:DR

Ripple’s lawsuit resolution against the US SEC will have to wait even longer as Judge Torres denied the two parties’ joint motion for an indicative ruling.

However, this seemingly negative development has turned the community bullish on XRP, according to data from Santiment.

With crypto moving sideways, retail optimism toward Bitcoin & Ethereum has died down a bit. Meanwhile, XRP sentiment is currently at a 17-day high, in terms of positive vs. negative commentary. This has happened after a $50M settlement between Ripple & the SEC was stalled. pic.twitter.com/zJctKgEiPf — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 27, 2025

As the analytics company informed, the bullish vs. bearish posts on social media in regards to the fourth-largest cryptocurrency have skyrocketed to a 17-day high.

Consequently, XRP has surpassed the two biggest digital assets by market cap, bitcoin and ether, both of which are performing a lot better in terms of price actions in the past week or so.

BTC managed to reclaim the $100,000 line after its brief hiatus below it and now sits at around $107,000 as the geopolitical environment in the Middle East improved. ETH also recovered from its substantial slump and is back to $2,400.

In contrast, XRP’s price has been trading downward for weeks and is currently below $2.1 after another 3-4% daily drop. The latest setback took place yesterday following Judge Torres’s decision to deny the joint motion filed by Ripple and the SEC for a quicker resolution in their lawsuit.

Nevertheless, it’s not all doom and gloom as the XRP token saw a major adoption announcement earlier this week, as you can check here.