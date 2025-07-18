XRP prices have pumped almost 20% over the past 24 hours, propelling the asset to an all-time high of $3.64, according to CoinGecko.

The massive move has also pushed the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization to $214 billion, which is about the same size as fast food giant McDonald’s, cementing its place as the third-largest cryptocurrency.

XRP has gained a whopping 40% over the past week, even outperforming Ethereum, which has also been on fire.

SMASH THE REPOST BUTTON IF YOU ARE AN #XRP HOLDER! pic.twitter.com/gPEFRFCmay — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) July 18, 2025

Regulatory Green Light

The massive move has been driven by the US House passing key crypto regulations, which could open the doors for the industry if they’re signed into law.

“The signing of the GENIUS Act cements the US’s future in being a leader in truly innovative financial technology – stablecoins,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

XRP is not a stablecoin, so it is not under the purview of the GENIUS Act, but Ripple, an American company, has launched its own such asset, RLUSD, which will be regulated.

A fully regulated stablecoin running on XRP Ledger will drive demand for XRP, which is used as fees for RLUSD transactions.

GENIUS Act XRP Documented 3x. pic.twitter.com/3dyOqTX61s — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) July 17, 2025

XRP investor Micah Paul suggested that it may not be a true ATH because the asset spiked to $3.84 on some exchanges in January 2018. However, most crypto analytics platforms had the previous peak price at around $3.40.

Additionally, gains in XRP and Ethereum have pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $4 trillion for the first time ever, according to CoinGecko. Other platforms such as CoinMarketCap and TradingView show it as a little lower, but all three were reporting record highs for the figure.

Other Altcoin Performers

XRP isn’t the only crypto asset surging today, though Bitcoin has been quiet. Ethereum prices have pumped 8% propelling the asset to a six-month high of $3,616 during the Friday morning Asian trading session. It has been another record inflow day for BlackRock’s ETHA spot Ether ETFs with $546.7 million in inflows and just over $600 million in total on Thursday.

Dogecoin was also doing well with a 13% climb to hit $0.235 at the time of writing, while Cardano cranked 15% to hit $0.86 during the morning session.

Other double-digit gainers today include Chainlink up 14% to $18.70, Hedera up 24% to reach $0.28, Litecoin adding 12% to top $107, and Uniswap pumping 15% to reach $10.