XRP Steals the Spotlight With Biggest Weekly Surge Since December 2025

XRP-focused digital asset investment products recorded the strongest weekly movement among digital assets with inflows of $119.6 million.

This is its highest level since December 2025, which pushed its year-to-date figure to $159 million, equivalent to 7% of the total assets being managed.

Market Sentiment Remains Divided

Bitcoin attracted $107.3 million and offered some relief after a weak start to April. But net outflows for the month still show a decline of $145 million. Market sentiment remains “polarized,” as seen with $16 million moving into short-bitcoin products, which happens to be the highest since mid-November 2025.

Solana continued its steady momentum and raked in $34.9 million for the week, while its yearly total has reached 10% of managed assets. Meanwhile, multi-asset products registered a small inflow of $1.8 million. On the other hand, Ethereum trailed behind as investors withdrew $52.8 million in response to unfavorable developments linked to the Clarity Act.

Overall, crypto investment products recorded a mild rebound after adding $224 million during the week, according to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. Still, better-than-expected retail sales figures and growing expectations of stricter economic policies, along with unclear geopolitical signals, led to a slight decline in the latter part of the week, which ended up trimming earlier progress.

Switzerland stood out as the main hub of activity with $157.5 million in capital influx. Germany and Canada followed with $27.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The United States ranked third and registered $27.5 million during the week. Brazil posted a modest figure of $2 million in inflows over the same period.

In contrast, the Netherlands and Sweden witnessed the exit of $1.2 million and $0.9 million in capital.

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Zooming Out

On the macro side, rising tensions near Iran and pressure on the Strait of Hormuz are dampening expectations of policy easing. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin remains range-bound. Experts at Bitunix explained that the area around 69,800 represents a dense cluster of short liquidations and passive liquidity, which forms a key resistance zone and the primary cap for recent rebounds.

“A sustained break and hold above this level would be required to signal renewed risk appetite. On the downside, the 66,000-65,000 range contains accumulated long liquidations and absorption liquidity, acting as a near-term defensive band; a breakdown could trigger cascading deleveraging. Repeated tests of the upper boundary without continuation suggest that capital remains cautious amid macro uncertainty, favoring liquidity harvesting within the range rather than committing to a directional breakout.”