The native token of the Ripple ecosystem has joined the likes of bitcoin by setting a new all-time high, a moment seven years in the making.

A popular analyst who recently predicted the price surge said this is just the beginning.

XRP’s all-time high is somewhat a controversial topic within the community, as different exchanges and data aggregators provide contrasting numbers. However, on most exchanges we could check, XRP blasted past the previous peak, which, according to CoinGecko, was set at $3.4.

Data from CG now shows that the new record is at over $3.6, something that Coinbase, Binance, and Bitstamp concur.

The XRP Army is also enjoying the moment, with big celebrations on X with multiple “I told you sos” and further massive price predictions. The market capitalization has also set a new record, somewhat expectedly, at beyond $210 billion.

Ali Martinez, who indicated last week when XRP struggled at $2.2 that the asset is about to rip and most traders will miss it, also weighed in on the matter. The analyst with roughly $140,000 followers on X praised the move and outlined a certain metric that suggests further gains are around the corner.

Previously, he noted that if XRP manages to close above $3 and break its all-time high, it could shoot up to $4.8.

$XRP just hit a new all-time high and it’s just getting started! https://t.co/oPBcTCx4hV — Ali (@ali_charts) July 17, 2025