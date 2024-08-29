XRP, SHIB, and TRX had a difficult start this week, but buyers may be returning.

1. XRP Price Prediction

XRP’s price fell by almost 10% at the start of the week, but buyers have been returning since yesterday. At the time of this post, the cryptocurrency is in green and may attempt a recovery into the weekend.

The support at 54 cents continues to hold well and the closest resistance is found at 63 cents. The XRP price may continue to range between these two levels before a decisive breakout follows.

XRP is standing at $0.57 at press time.

2. SHIB Price Prediction

This meme coin had a good attempt at rallying after it broke above $0.000014, but the overall market turned around on Monday and the price quickly fell below this key level. If the buyers manage to reclaim it as support, the rally may resume.

The most important target and resistance for SHIB is found at $0.000021, but until there, it needs to make a higher high as well.

SHIB is standing at $0.000014 at press time.

3. TRX Price Prediction

Tron made a yearly high on Sunday at 17 cents and market participants were speculating an all-time high would soon follow. However, this will have to wait a bit longer considering the market entered into a corrective move this week.

As long as TRX hold above its support at 15 cents, then the current uptrend remains intact and could see the price break the current record at 18 cents.

TRX is standing at $0.159 at press time.