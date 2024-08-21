This week, XRP, SHIB, and TRX entered greed territory. TRON took the lead with an impressive 27% price increase.

1. TRON/USD

In a surprising turn, TRX is approaching its all-time high at 18 cents. This is a key target for the current rally, which has made the chart bullish. This latest push comes after a successful breakout above 15 cents, which is now a key support.

Tron is standing at $0.16 at press time.

2. XRP/USD

XRP started the week in green and is attempting to consolidate its most recent gains after finding good support at 54 cents. The current target for this move is 68 cents, and bulls have the upper hand at the time of this post.

XRP is standing at $0.60 at press time.

3. SHIB/USD

SHIB has struggled this week, but buyers appear to become interested again. If they can break the key resistance and target at $0.000014, then the price can escape this downtrend.

SHIB is standing at $0.0000137 at press time.