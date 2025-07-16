TL;DR

Multiple analysts, including Ali Martinez, believe XRP’s price could soon enter undiscovered territory.

The approval of a futures-based XRP ETF, growing network activity, and rising whale accumulation back the asset’s bullish momentum.

Waiting for a New ATH

Ripple’s XRP has been one of crypto’s rock stars in the past several weeks, with its price pumping to a five-month high of over $3. Currently, it trades just south of that milestone, representing a 32% increase on a 30-day scale.





Meanwhile, XRP’s market capitalization surged past $175 billion, thus surpassing Tether’s USDT and becoming the third-biggest cryptocurrency.

Somewhat expected, crypto X is rammed with users who believe the asset’s rally is nowhere near its end. The popular analyst Ali Martinez, for instance, predicted that XRP could skyrocket to a new historic peak of $4.80 as long as it secures a weekly close above $3.

A weekly close above $3 could send $XRP to a new all-time high of $4.80! pic.twitter.com/fvvq0EpW6j — Ali (@ali_charts) July 16, 2025

Other market observers who have laid their thoughts on the matter include the X users CRYPTOWZRD and Johnny. The former argued that XRP has flipped the old $2.8 resistance target and has turned it into support.

“One more bullish daily close here would confirm that flip and set the stage for a move to a new all-time high. The next resistance target is $3.65,” they added.

Johnny provided fewer details, simply noticing the token’s impressive performance and forecasting that this could be the move that triggers a new ATH.

The Potential Catalysts

One factor that may have positively influenced the asset’s price is the recent SEC approval of the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF. The product is futures-based, will trade under the ticker UXPR, and is designed to provide twice the daily performance of the token’s price.

A spot XRP ETF in the USA has yet to receive the green light from the securities regulator, but the chances for approval remain solid at around 86% (before the end of 2025).

The recent growth of XRP’s network and the whales’ activity are also elements that could have contributed to the bull run. For those willing to explore the possible catalysts in detail, please refer to our article here.