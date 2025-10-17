XRP Risks Further Drop if Bulls Fail to Clear This Resistance

XRP is trading under pressure as the price holds below key resistance. Analysts are watching the $2.8 level as the asset struggles well below that.

Without a breakout soon, traders say the risk of further losses grows. Technical signals also show momentum turning lower.

Key Resistance Zones in Focus

XRP is priced at $2.27 at press time, down 6% in the past 24 hours and over 19% in the last week. The current range puts the token just under two important price levels. One is a previous support near $2.4, which has turned into resistance. The asset has failed to move back above it in recent weeks.

Another hurdle is the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement, placed near $2.8. This level has held as resistance on past attempts. Analyst Lark Davis said,

$XRP is facing two major resistances right now – Previous support (yellow line), now acting as resistance

– 0.618 Fib right above it Bulls need to punch out a weekly close above ~$2.8 Otherwise, we could see further downside. Watching closely. pic.twitter.com/jjA6rNovQP — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 16, 2025

He added that a failure to do so may invite more downside.

Moving Averages Show Downside Pressure

A bearish crossover has formed on the daily chart. The 50-day moving average (yellow) has dropped below the 100-day (blue). This pattern has appeared three times earlier this year and was followed each time by sharp declines. The most recent was a 46% drawdown.

XRP remains below both moving averages. The price structure suggests continued weakness unless buyers step in with volume. According to Steph Is Crypto, this marks the fourth bearish cross of the year.

Moreover, the MACD line has now moved below its signal line on the weekly chart. Red bars on the histogram are growing, showing increasing downside momentum. Similar moves in the past have led to long periods of lower prices.

The RSI has also dropped to 44. That’s under the 50 mark that often separates bullish from bearish territory. It had reached 57 in earlier weeks but has since pulled back. This suggests reduced buyer strength for now.

Support Levels and Broader Moves

As CryptoPotato recently reported, if XRP fails to hold above current levels, traders are watching $2.1 as the next support. This zone sits just above the psychological $2 handle. Below that, attention shifts to $1.78. If momentum shifts upward, $2.8 remains the resistance to break. A close above that would improve the price structure and open up $3.

Ripple also announced a partnership with Absa Bank in South Africa. The agreement brings Ripple’s custody tech to the institution’s digital asset operations. Separately, Ripple is working with Immunefi to strengthen security on its XRP Ledger lending protocol. These moves continue the company’s push into enterprise and institutional services.