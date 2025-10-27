XRP Ready to Break Out? Key Resistance Level Under Watch

XRP is back in focus after printing a bullish weekly candle. At the time of writing, the token trades at $2.62 with a 24-hour volume of $4 billion. It is down slightly on the day but has gained over 5% in the past week.

Meanwhile, the market is watching the $2.70 level, which has acted as a major resistance area.

Weekly Candle Shows Bullish Reversal Pattern

The weekly chart has formed a bullish engulfing candle. This pattern tends to appear after downtrends and suggests that buyers are stepping in. The candle covers the body of the previous red candle entirely, signaling a momentum shift.

Notably, the focus now is $2.70. A clean break and hold above that level may confirm bullish strength. ChartNerd said,

$XRP has printed a weekly bullish close with an engulfing candle. Breaking above $2.70 and staying above such level is the main objective. A higher low could form if met as resistance. Reversal signals are printing. Great signs for continuation macro.

Analysts have drawn comparisons to XRP’s price action in 2017. At that time, the token broke above a long-term resistance block after months of consolidation. A similar structure is forming now, according to a multi-year chart.

The price has broken above the same type of resistance block and is holding support from previous accumulation zones. Fibonacci extension levels show long-range targets at $8, $13–$15, and $27. These are based on XRP’s past expansion moves.

Long-Term Accumulation Still in Play

XRP has been trading within a rising channel since January. According to ChartNerd, it recently tested the lower boundary and bounced. That bounce occurred near key trendline support, which has held for over 10 months. This adds weight to the idea of continued accumulation.

Cryptoinsightuk noted,

“XRP has no downside liquidity… at some point price will be pushed higher into the deep areas of liquidity.”

The quote reflects how thin order books below can act as a springboard if demand returns.

Institutional Focus and Broader Sentiment

The market narrative remains mixed. Some traders questioned the strength of the current move due to recent whale activity. Still, data from Santiment shows buying interest picked up after a round of negative social media sentiment, as we reported.

Separately, Ripple also confirmed it has completed its $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. The deal, first announced in April, was finalized last week. It gives the company an entry into the institutional brokerage space.

