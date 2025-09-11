TL;DR

XRP trades within an ascending triangle, holding $2.97 support with an upside target toward $3.12.

Analysts highlight Fibonacci levels at $3.00 and $3.25, projecting a long-term breakout near $4.50.

Futures open interest hits $8.36B, showing rising derivatives activity alongside XRP’s spot rally.

Ascending Triangle Structure on 4-Hour Chart

XRP is trading within an ascending triangle on the 4-hour chart, a pattern often linked with continuation to the upside. It is consolidating just under resistance, with the apex of the formation drawing closer.

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO explained,

“As long as XRP stays above $2.973, we’re still on track to reach the apex of the ascending triangle and make our move. The measured target is $3.12122, and it could even extend further.”

Their chart also notes resistance around $3.033.

Short-term supports line up with the moving averages. The 21 EMA at $2.957 and 100 EMA at $2.912 are immediate areas to watch. If those levels give way, the next test would likely be near $2.85, which they described as the critical retest zone to preserve the bullish setup.

#XRP : 4-Hour Time Frame – Ascending Triangle Trade: As you know, I like to provide a wider view before zooming in on the details! Zooming In:

As long as #XRP stays above $2.973, we’re still on track to reach the apex of the ascending triangle and make our move! The… pic.twitter.com/YKTySlTc4q — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 11, 2025

Zooming out, XRP has repeatedly tested the descending channel and shown signs of strength. EGRAG highlights “cross & push” moments where the short-term average crosses above the long-term line, often marking a shift in momentum. As long as higher lows are maintained and volume holds steady, the path remains pointed toward the $3.12 level and beyond.

At press time, XRP traded at $3.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.58 billion. The token is up 1% in the last day and 6% over the past week. The push above $3 was fueled by a sharp rise in trading activity.

Analysts Outline Higher Targets

Another analyst, CasiTrades, noted the breakout from a long consolidation period. She wrote,

Consolidation Ends, Momentum Builds: XRP Targets $4.50 $XRP is heating up! It has broken out of its months-long consolidation, and confirmation of the breakout is occurring with the $3 test now in play. Looking at the daily timeframe, price has been battling this level… pic.twitter.com/UD06AoyWlW — CasiTrades (@CasiTrades) September 10, 2025

CasiTrades tracks Fibonacci levels as key points. She places support at $3.00 and resistance at $3.25. Clearing these zones would open the way for higher moves. Extensions from the larger consolidation project, a breakout target of $4.50, with the previous high of $3.66 seen as the retest level.

CasiTrades also points to momentum building on the daily chart. The RSI is trending upward, and its moving average continues to act as support.

Meanwhile, derivatives interest has expanded alongside spot activity. Futures open interest has reached $8.36 billion, showing that positioning is building as the market leans into the move. Broader crypto trading continues to track expectations for US monetary policy, with rate cut bets boosting flows into larger-cap tokens such as XRP.