XRP needs to stay above $2.77 and $2.65 to preserve its long-term bullish setup.

Market data shows strong accumulation with $66M outflows and 76% of traders holding long.

RSI at 54 and rising EMAs leave room for upside if resistance levels break cleanly.

Key Levels to Watch

XRP is trading around $2.8, holding just above the 50 EMA on the 3-day chart. The moving average is projected to meet the price at $2.77, making it the next level to watch. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO said,

“If we break through this target, we could see further downside, which isn’t what we want to hear.”

Notably, the $2.77 support is short-term, while $2.65 remains the most critical area for the broader trend. This level has been a pivot in past cycles. A hold above $2.65 keeps the higher timeframe outlook intact. If it fails, further supports are seen at $2.50, $2.37–$2.41, and $1.85 at the 200 EMA.

Throw Back Phase Confirmed

EGRAG also noted that XRP has completed a 5-wave downside move, with the asset reaching $2.82. He described this as the “Throw Back Process,” confirming a projection they made earlier. The move followed rejection at $3.13, which has acted as a strong resistance point.

Support remains at $2.82, with a possible retest of $2.65 if selling pressure continues. On the upside, a recovery above $2.94, where the 21 EMA and 33 SMA converge, would be the first step toward stabilization. If achieved, XRP could then test $3.13 and $3.40.

Signs of Accumulation

Analyst Erica Hazel pointed to buying activity, stating, “76% of traders are long (Binance L/S ratio 3.34),” with more than $66 million in outflows over the past two days. She suggested that larger players may be positioning for higher prices.

Hazel added that XRP recently broke out of a descending trendline in place since mid-July. The retest of $2.95 held, confirming it as support. As long as the asset holds above $2.95 and $2.85, the bullish setup remains valid.

XRP faces resistance at $2.96 and $3.13. A move above these levels could open the way to $3.31. The next major test sits at $3.64, which Hazel said,

$XRP is grinding higher after retesting $2.95 support. • 76% of traders are long (Binance L/S ratio 3.34)

• $66M+ outflows in 48h = clear accumulation

$XRP is grinding higher after retesting $2.95 support. • 76% of traders are long (Binance L/S ratio 3.34)

• $66M+ outflows in 48h = clear accumulation

• RSI neutral at 54, EMA still holding Next key test: $3.64 resistance. Break it, and bulls take full control.

Situated at 54, this value of RSI suggests a neutral reading and allows space for further movement. The 50-day EMA, however, still ascends after putting in a crossing, providing support for the medium-term trend. Although volatility remains, analysts agree that all-time highs above $2.65 are a prerequisite for maintaining the general bullish outlook.