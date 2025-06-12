TL;DR

Alongside the rest of the crypto market, Ripple’s native token has headed south with a 3% daily decline that has pushed it to $2.25.

The XRP Army, though, remains bullish on the asset’s future price performance, especially since a key date in the legal case between Ripple and the SEC is approaching.

Save the Date: June 16

It has been nearly three months since Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse triumphantly announced on X that the legal spat between his company and the US securities regulator had effectively come to an end. Although both parties indeed reached an agreement regarding the payment Ripple has to make, Judge Torres rejected their joint motion, which would have extended the lawsuit, and there is no official conclusion yet.

Judge Torres argued that the agency and the company failed to file the motion correctly under Rule 60. As of now, June 16 stands as the most crucial date for a major update about the potential resolution between the two, as the SEC must file a status update with the US Court of Appeals by that date.

Numerous XRP Army members outlined the significance of the date, including perma-bull John Squire. He asked his over 500,000 followers whether Ripple’s XRP will finally get regulatory clarity after Monday.

It’s worth noting that this is not a “settlement or bust” date for the case, but it’s an important deadline for a procedural update. Any real settlement would still require Judge Torres’s final approval, which could take more time.

Will XRP’s Price React?

Although June 16 could have significant implications in the legal case between Ripple and the SEC, market experts believe it won’t have a big positive impact on XRP’s price movements. After all, the hype surrounding the closure of the case has come and gone, and investors have already factored its resolution. However, there could be further pain on the horizon if the case is extended again, as it has been in the past.

For now, XRP’s price struggles at $2.25 following a 3% daily drop. Still, the XRP Army continues to be highly bullish on the asset’s future price trajectory, marking some mindblowing targets like the one below.

