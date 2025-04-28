Bitcoin’s price faced some early Monday morning volatility as it dropped below $93,000 before it recovered all losses and is now close to $95,000 once again.

XMR stole the show from the larger-cap alts, while XRP has surged on the news about a few futures ETFs approved in the US.

BTC Keeps Knocking on $95K’s Door

Last week began with a notable price surge from the primary cryptocurrency, as the asset broke the $86,000 upper channel boundary and tapped $88,000. After a minor retracement there, it went on the offensive once again on Tuesday and surged past $90,000 for the first time in over six weeks.

The gains kept on coming in the following days, and the culmination came on Friday. At the time, BTC neared $96,000 to mark a new two-month high, but the bears were finally able to poke their noses and didn’t allow another breakthrough.

Nevertheless, the rejection wasn’t as painful as some might have anticipated, and bitcoin remained relatively still during the weekend at around $94,000. Monday began on the wrong foot with a minor price drop to under $93,000, but that was short-lived, and BTC is now close to $95,000 once again.

For now, bitcoin’s market capitalization has risen to over $1.880 trillion. Its dominance over the alts has taken a minor hit and is down to 61% on CG.

XRP, XMR on the Run

Perhaps driven by the news regarding the approved futures ETFs in the US, XRP’s price jumped by over 8% over the past 24 hours and surged past $2.33 for the first time in a month. XMR, on the other hand, skyrocketed by over 40% at one point to a four-year peak before it corrected sharply to under $270.

Most other larger-cap alts are a lot less volatile today. ADA, SOL, SUI, HBAR, LINK, and XLM are slightly in the green, while ETH, DOGE, TRX, and AVAX have charted minor losses.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has added around $30 billion overnight and is up to $3.085 trillion on CG.