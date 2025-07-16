TL;DR

Analyst sees 2017-style pattern forming in XRP chart, supported by bullish RSI crossover.

XRP sits 14% below its all-time high as ETF speculation boosts volume and trading interest.

Large XRP Transfer Sparks Interest

A wallet moved 25.5 million XRP, worth around $73.6 million, to Coinbase. The transfer was spotted by Whale Alert and quickly caught attention across crypto circles. XRP was trading at $2.92 at the time of writing.

Over the past day, XRP has increased by around 2%. The weekly gain now stands at more than 26%. Trading volume remains high, with over $6.2 billion in activity during the last 24 hours. The size and timing of this transfer may suggest positioning ahead of market events.

Analysts Track Technical Pattern

Crypto analyst JD pointed to a familiar setup in XRP’s price action. He said the current move resembles the 2017 pattern that led to a major breakout. JD noted,

“I called the $0.28 bottom; I’m calling the top next.”

Interestingly, the chart shows XRP breaking above a large triangle and consolidating. Stochastic RSI shows a bullish cross, with hidden divergence also in play. If the current structure holds, traders expect a strong move upward.

ETF Launch Seen as Catalyst

ProShares is set to launch its futures XRP ETF on July 18. This has led to more active trading near key price zones. Desks appear to be shifting between $2.85 and $2.93, with $3.00 acting as a key resistance.

Some firms are holding off on full exposure due to regulatory uncertainty. ETF flows are expected to give a clearer picture of institutional demand in the coming days.

XRP’s price is now within 14% of its all-time high, last reached in January 2018 and retested in 2025. Traders expect the next move to attempt to break that level.

RLUSD, an enterprise-focused stablecoin, recently passed $500 million in market cap, adding to XRP’s growing ecosystem.