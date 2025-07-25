TL;DR

XRP breaks out of a 7-month range, now testing $3 as support after touching $3.65.

280 million coins were added by whales as institutional interest in treasury holdings grows fast.

No clear resistance zones ahead could fuel volatile moves toward $4.00 and even $4.60.

XRP Retests $3 After Exiting Sideways Channel

Ripple (XRP) is holding above the $3.00 mark after moving out of a sideways trading zone that lasted more than half a year. From December 2024 through July 2025, the price moved between $1.82 and $2.95. The breakout happened mid-July, with XRP reaching as high as $3.65 before easing lower.

The $2.95–$3.00 level, which had acted as resistance, is now being tested as support. Chart analyst Jonathan Carter noted,

“A successful bounce from the broken resistance zone could push the price toward targets at $3.40, $3.65, $4.00, and $4.60.”

This zone is now seen as the line between a failed move and a sustained breakout.

Meanwhile, technical data indicates that XRP is retesting a key level. The price remains above the old range ceiling at $2.95. The RSI, which had previously crossed into overbought territory, has now cooled off, giving the market room to stabilize.

Whale Activity and Selloffs Stir Volatility

XRP’s recent rise and pullback came alongside a spike in trading activity. Analyst Steph_iscrypto said,

“No liquidity clusters forming on XRP. No resistance = max volatility.”

The statement followed reports of long position liquidations on Binance.

On-chain investigator ZachXBT reported that wallets tied to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen moved 50 million XRP, worth around $175 million, to multiple addresses starting July 17. Roughly $140 million of that amount was sent to exchanges. These transfers created concern about possible token sales during a sensitive market phase.

Institutions Add XRP to Reserves

While short-term moves remain uncertain, some companies are adding XRP to their balance sheets. As CryptoPotato reported, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NMHI) said it will allocate up to $20 million into a new XRP treasury program. This marks one of the first public declarations of such use by a U.S.-listed company.

In addition, analyst Ali Martinez shared data suggesting that large investors accumulated over 280 million XRP in recent days. Analyst Dom noted that this move followed a steep reset in open interest, with around $1.3 billion wiped from the market, nearly 30% of total positions.

For now, traders are watching to see whether this support level holds. If it does, a move toward $3.40 and beyond remains on the table.