TL;DR

Ripple’s cross-border token had a stellar Q4 24 and early Q1 25 but stalled in the following months, and its consolidation phase has not ended yet.

However, analysts are adamant that the asset can unlock major gains, as long as it reclaims a key resistance level.

The key resistance level for $XRP is $2.38. Breaking above it could trigger a major move! pic.twitter.com/mwpqKBxJKV — Ali (@ali_charts) July 4, 2025

Basing his analysis on XRP’s UTXO, Ali Martinez determined that this pivotal level is situated at $2.38, where the fourth-largest cryptocurrency faced several rejections in the past few months. However, a conclusive breakout above it could send the token flying, he added.

Shortly after, the analyst with almost 140,000 followers on X indicated that XRP can surge to $2.6 as long as it reclaims $2.33.

BitGuru also outlined the significance of the same two major resistance lines, saying the asset was rejected at the lower one after it confirmed an “inverse head and shoulders and triple bottom pattern.”

With XRP now testing the $2.23 support, the doors open for a surge back to $2.33 as long as it can remain above it, BitGuru added.

Elite Crypto’s analysis is similar to that of Martinez, as they noted that XRP is “showing a strong bullish setup.” They added that “the price is consistently respecting the horizontal support and now approaching the downtrend resistance.”

The analyst predicted that a breakout from this obstacle could result in a massive price surge for Ripple’s token, perhaps to and above the $3.4 all-time high.

$XRP is showing a strong bullish setup as the price is consistently respecting the horizontal support and now approaching the downtrend resistance. A breakout from this zone could lead to a sharp upward move toward the $3.50 range which has acted as a previous resistance level.… pic.twitter.com/TRXv9tYe3n — Elite Crypto (@TheEliteCrypto) July 5, 2025