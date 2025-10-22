XRP Price Analysts Eye $8 Breakout but is it too Optimistic?

XRP breaks out from a multi-year pattern, with analysts targeting $8, $13, and $27. Whale accumulation rises as retail sells.

A shift in XRP’s long-term price structure is gaining attention as traders point to a clean breakout from multi-year technical levels.

While short-term price action remains volatile, recent activity on both charts and on-chain data shows larger players taking positions.

Breakout Structure Holds With Fibonacci Targets in Sight

Chart analysis shared by ChartNerd shows XRP breaking out of a multi-year symmetrical triangle. This move has been followed by a retest of the 3-month 10 EMA, a level being held as support. The chart shows price now moving above a long-term resistance zone that had capped previous rallies.

$XRP is going to melt faces.. Symmetrical Triangle Breakout ✅

3-Month 10 EMA Retest ✅

Gaussian Channel Upper Regression ✅

Stop, Entry, Target Formation ✅

FIB Extension Replication ✅ FIB Targets = $8 > $13 > $27 🎯

Price is also positioned at the upper boundary of the Gaussian Channel, a level often associated with trend confirmation. Fibonacci extension levels plotted on the chart place potential price targets at $8, $13, and $27. The chart also outlines a structured setup with a clear entry point and risk level below ascending trend support.

Furthermore, analyst Egrag Crypto responded to bearish sentiment with the statement:

“There isn’t one confirmed bearish signal on the chart.”

The chart he posted shows XRP holding well above a long-standing ascending channel. Key support levels remain intact, with no break below structural trend lines or moving averages.

Price action continues to respect higher time frame support zones, with consolidation taking place above the center of the trend channel. No reversal signals have appeared on the chart.

Short-Term Volatility Still in Focus

In a separate update, CryptoWZRD noted that XRP’s daily candle closed as an inside bar, indicating low conviction in either direction. His attention is on Bitcoin dominance, which could influence XRP’s next move. He added that “if Bitcoin moves sideways,” XRP could attempt a push to $2.75, while a more decisive move down in Bitcoin could bring the cryptocurrency toward $2.30.

On the lower time frame, the $2.55 area is being monitored as a key zone. Price holding above this level may indicate momentum building, while a drop below $2.30 could signal further selling. No clear breakout or breakdown has formed yet on the intraday structure.

Whale Accumulation Contrasts With Retail Behavior

Recent on-chain activity reported by CryptoPotato shows that smaller holders have been selling XRP at a loss, with an increase in fear-related discussion across social platforms. In contrast, wallets holding between 100,000 and 10 million XRP added 30 million tokens in 24 hours, according to analyst Ali Charts.

Separately, Evernorth—a Ripple-backed company—announced plans to list on Nasdaq via a merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II. The company has stated it will focus on building an XRP-centered platform. Meanwhile, blockchain data shows that Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen moved 50 million XRP to exchanges on October 20, with an estimated value of over $120 million.