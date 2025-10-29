XRP Price Analysis: is Ripple About to Surge Above $3 or fall to $2 This Week?

Ripple continues to consolidate below a critical supply zone after reclaiming the 200-day moving average. While short-term momentum remains constructive, the market is yet to confirm a decisive breakout that would validate a sustained bullish reversal.

XRP Price Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP has recently formed a classic inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, signaling a potential medium-term reversal from the $2.1–$2.2 institutional demand zone. Following the breakout, the price reclaimed both the downtrend line and the 200-day MA at $2.6, signaling renewed buying strength.

However, the market now faces a major resistance confluence around $2.7, aligning with the neckline structure and the upper boundary of the recent supply zone. This region represents the first decisive test for bulls. A clean close above $2.7 would confirm a structural trend reversal, opening the path toward the $2.9–$3.1 resistance cluster.

Conversely, rejection at this level could result in a temporary pullback toward the $2.45–$2.5 support, where the broken trendline and 200-day MA intersect — forming an ideal retest region for bullish continuation if demand persists.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour structure highlights the completion of a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle formation, followed by consolidation just below the $2.7 barrier. The price has since retested the $2.5–$2.55 breakout zone, validating it as a new short-term support.

This accumulation structure suggests that as long as XRP holds above this zone, the bias remains tilted to the upside. A sustained break above $2.7 would confirm momentum continuation, targeting $2.85 and $3.0. On the other hand, a breakdown below $2.5 would invalidate the immediate bullish setup and expose the $2.3 demand area once again.

Overall, Ripple appears to be coiling for a decisive move, with volatility compression suggesting that a breakout in either direction is imminent.