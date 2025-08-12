Ripple has recently rallied to test the key $3.6 resistance zone.

Should buying pressure continue and price secure a breakout above this level, the move could pave the way for an extended advance toward the $4 region.

XRP Price Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

XRP has recently bounced from the critical $2.8 support zone, which aligns with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at around $3.20

This confluence attracted notable buying interest, triggering a sharp upswing toward the $3.4–$3.6 resistance range. This zone represents a prior swing high and a likely area of concentrated supply, making it a significant hurdle for buyers to clear.

If bulls successfully reclaim the $3.6 level with strong volume, the path toward the psychological $4 threshold becomes more attainable. However, given the overhead supply, some short-term consolidation or a minor pullback from $3.6 is possible before any sustained breakout attempt.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4H timeframe, XRP’s bullish structure is more pronounced. Following a period of consolidation within a bullish flag formation, the market found support at the 0.5 Fib level and broke decisively to the upside.

This breakout has fueled the advance toward the $3.6 resistance, but the bears were able to regroup and pushed the price back toward $3.20.

If buyers can overcome this barrier, the resulting breakout could trigger a short-squeeze, accelerating price toward $4. Conversely, repeated rejections at $3.6 could lead to another consolidation phase within the current range before the next directional move.