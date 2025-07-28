TL;DR

Ripple’s native token continues to attract investors based in Asia as its trading volume on South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges has skyrocketed well above the two digital assets above it in terms of market cap.

However, XRP’s price actions have been quite underwhelming in the past few hours as it slipped from almost $3.3 to $3.15.

As the graph above demonstrates, XRP’s trading volume on Upbit has shot up to almost $600 million on a daily scale. The figure is roughly twice as high as the second digital asset in this metric, which is a surprise appearance by Kyber Network.

Interestingly, bitcoin is nowhere near the top three, unlike Ethereum, which takes the third spot. Hyperlane and Optimism are fourth and fifth. BTC’s trading volume against KRW is nearly four times lower than XRP’s.

Naturally, the XRP Army was quick to celebrate and praise the development.

BREAKING: #XRP surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum on the largest Korean exchange, UPBIT. In the past 24 hours, XRP has witnessed over $500 million in trading volume! pic.twitter.com/DuF2uvbUcv — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) July 28, 2025

Interestingly, something similar is observed on another Korean giant – Bithumb. XRP takes the first spot with $240 million, followed by USDT and ETH. BTC this time is in the ninth position, below meme coins like PENGU, DOGE, and BONK.

However, these rising trading volumes could mostly be related to sales as XRP’s price has dropped by over 2% on a 24-hour scale. The asset was rejected at $3.3 earlier today and now struggles to remain above $3.15.

ETH and BTC are also down daily, dropping by 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Perhaps one of the reasons behind the current minor correction is Donald Trump’s latest threats against Russia and Iran, more on which you can find here.