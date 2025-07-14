TL;DR

XRP sees a 29% weekly surge as whale-driven demand pushes the price near key breakout levels.

Upbit leads the asset’s rally, accounting for 70% of net spot buying during the $2.60–$3.00 move.

On-chain wallet growth and rising open interest confirm real market backing behind XRP’s breakout.

Whale Activity and Strong Volume Lift XRP

XRP has climbed to the second spot on Coinbase by trading volume, reaching $413 million in 24 hours, just behind Bitcoin. The price of Ripple’s token traded at $2.96 at press time, marking a 6% daily increase and a 29% weekly gain. This increase is after bullish demand by the large holders and more interest through the big platforms.

JUST IN: $XRP surges to #2 spot on Coinbase with $413 million in 24H trading volume, second only to BTC. pic.twitter.com/ua5tRBpdje — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) July 14, 2025

XRP’s recent breakout from a descending triangle pattern was followed by sustained capital inflows. Santiment data shows nearly 7,000 new wallets were created in just 24 hours, indicating rising user interest and network activity. This surge in demand is proportional to the expanding partnership of Ripple in enterprise and a better-defined regulatory status.

Upbit Leads Spot Market Buying

Crypto analyst Dom reported that from $2.60 to $3.00, XRP saw 45 million in net buy pressure on spot markets. South Korean exchange Upbit accounted for 70% of that volume, or 32 million coins. Coinbase came next with 11, Kraken with 9, and Bitstamp with 6. The net volume of Binance was negative, indicating that the trading was very localized.

Meanwhile, this asymmetrical flow suggests a high momentum in certain regions. The buying pressure concentration indicates that certain exchanges were more significant than the others in this rally.

Technical and On-Chain Metrics Signal Support

XRP’s rally has not been purely speculative. Volume near the $2.84 breakout zone confirms large-buyer interest. The price action remains stable, suggesting controlled accumulation rather than volatility-driven spikes.

CoinGlass data indicates a 30% increase in the trading volume to $20.2 billion. The open interest increased by 7.79% to $8.06 billion, and the options volume grew by more than 62%. This heightened derivatives activity further proves the notion of increased market involvement in the move.