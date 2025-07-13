TL;DR

It has been a big week for the cryptocurrency markets, with BTC rising to a new all-time high, and many altcoins posting substantial double-digit gains.

Although XLM has wildly outperformed in terms of weekly gains and has beaten XRP so far, the year is far from over, and here’s what the top AIs (ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity) think about the battle between the two.

XRP’s Case

Continuing our recent trend of asking AIs about popular topics in the cryptocurrency community, we decided to see what the chatbots think about two of the hottest digital assets as of late. After all, XRP recently regained its third spot in terms of market cap after suring to a multi-month peak, while XLM skyrocketed by almost 90% weekly to hit its highest price since January.

First, we will focus on Ripple’s native token and its case why it can win this year. According to ChatGPT, there are several factors that could propel it to victory. They include large partnerships similar to the ones it has already concluded recently, such as with big banks like SBI and Santander.

In terms of adoption, ChatGPT believes the active usage of RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity protocol gives it a point ahead of the competition. Moreover, XRP is positioned as a bridge asset for cross-border payments at an institutional scale, which could also benefit its future price moves.

The AI solution outlined the potential approval of spot XRP ETFs in the US as a sizeable advantage for Ripple’s token against Stellar’s XLM. It also believes XRP has a “stronger retail community and higher visibility” and has the most utilized ecosystem and technology department. Consequently, ChatGPT was very conclusive in its answer:

Interestingly, the other three AIs agreed to a large extent with ChatGPT’s favoritism of XRP.

“Given the current information and market sentiment, Ripple (XRP) appears to have a stronger potential for better performance in 2025 compared to Stellar (XLM),” answered Gemini.

Grok said:

“While both XLM and XRP have strong fundamentals and growth potential, XRP is poised to perform better in 2025 due to its larger market cap, institutional adoption, regulatory tailwinds, and stronger price momentum.”

Perplexity noted:

“Ripple (XRP) is favored to outperform Stellar (XLM) in 2025 due to its higher price targets, stronger institutional adoption, and more significant market catalysts.”

Why Can’t XLM Win?

Although they didn’t completely rule out XLM, the AIs were all pretty convinced that XRP would dominate this year. ChatGPT admitted that Stellar has not seen any legal cases, unlike Ripple, but has not received “explicit regulatory clarity” either, which is not really benefiting it.

It added that XLM doesn’t have the same level of “institutional legal defense or presence” and lacks the depth or visibility of XRP. Moreover, the AI chatbot said XLM is “more focused on retail remittances and humanitarian aid,” which are practical but “smaller-scale use cases in terms of transaction volume.”

Despite its most recent weekly surge, XLM is less than 40% up this year as it entered 2025 at approximately $0.32. It remains 50% away from its all-time high, which was set in January 2018.

XRP’s YTD gains are similar (34%) as it went into the new year at $2.08 and is now just over $2.8. Interestingly, its ATH was also set in January 2018 at $3.4, but XRP managed to match it this year. Although it failed there, the asset is now just 17.5% away from breaking into uncharted territory.

This, however, could be considered one of the few advantages XLM has over XRP, as it has more room for growth, which is visible this week. Still, the AIs didn’t give much chance for Stellar’s token to win in 2025.

“Stellar (XLM) is likely to see steady growth but is not expected to match XRP’s performance unless it achieves a major breakthrough in adoption or technology,” said Perplexity.